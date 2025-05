SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed near a bus stop, according to San Antonio police.

The stabbing happened around 6 p.m. on Tuesday in the 2100 block of Fredericksburg Road, not far from W. Hildebrand Avenue.

A KSAT crew saw that a man was detained on the scene.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

Further information was not readily available. We will update you once more details are released.