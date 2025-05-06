Man arrested in connection with shooting outside sports bar, SAPD says

(Copyright 2025 by The Bexar County Jail - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A man arrested in connection with a shooting outside a sports bar that injured a security guard has been identified, according to San Antonio police.

Wilmer Vladimir Ruiz Ortega, 29, is charged with aggravated assault against a security officer and illegal entry from a foreign nation, police said.

Bexar County court records show that Ortega remains in the Bexar County Adult Detention Center with a bond totaling $200,000.

Police said the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday at El Patio Sports Bar in the 100 block of Frio City Road.

Upon arrival, the security guard was found lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the neck, according to police.

Ortega was taken into custody in the parking lot by security guards, police said.

SAPD stated that Ortega attempted to enter the bar when he was stopped by the victim. Police said the victim tried to search Ortega for weapons and found a handgun in his pocket.

The two then began a “physical struggle” over the firearm, police said, “which resulted in (the) suspect gaining control of it and firing at the victim several times, striking the victim at least once.”

The security guard was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update you once more details become available.

