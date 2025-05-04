1 hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after shooting outside sports bar, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – One person has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting outside a sports bar, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers responded to the shooting around 12:30 a.m. Sunday at El Patio Sports Bar in the 1000 block of Frio City Road, where they found an unidentified male lying on the ground near the front door with a gunshot wound to the neck, police said.

The suspect, who is also an unidentified male, had been taken into custody in the parking lot by security guards, police said.

The suspect allegedly attempted to enter the bar when he was stopped by the victim, who works as a security guard at the bar, police said. The victim attempted to search the suspect for weapons prior to entry and found a handgun in the suspect’s pocket.

The two then began a “physical struggle” over the firearm, police said, “which resulted in (the) suspect gaining control of it and firing at the victim several times, striking the victim at least once.”

The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said, and the suspect was taken in for questioning.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

