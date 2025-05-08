Skip to main content
Local News

Man arrested after fleeing from troopers in stolen vehicle on East Side, DPS says

Freddie Gonzalez, 29, was found with illegal drugs and a firearm during his arrest

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

Tags: Crime, DPS, SAPD, East Side, Bexar County, San Antonio
Freddie Gonzalez, 29, was arrested and charged with evading after fleeing from DPS troopers. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after he fled from Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers in a stolen vehicle, according to DPS spokesperson Deon Cockrell.

The incident began Wednesday afternoon near South Gevers Street and the west access road of Interstate 10.

Troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 29-year-old Freddie Gonzalez, but he refused to stop, Cockrell said.

A pursuit began, and at some point, Gonzalez hit a vehicle while fleeing before stopping in the 500 block of Denver Boulevard.

Freddie Gonzalez, 29, was arrested after fleeing from DPS Troopers on the city's East Side. (Parker Foreman)

The occupants of that vehicle were not injured, DPS said.

Gonzalez attempted to flee further on foot, but troopers and San Antonio Police Department officers, who assisted with the chase, apprehended him.

Upon investigation, authorities found illegal drugs and a handgun in the truck. Cockrell said SAPD is filing charges for the findings.

He added DPS is charging Gonzalez with evading arrest with a motor vehicle, evading arrest on foot, failure to stop and render aid and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

