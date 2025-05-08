Man arrested after fleeing from troopers in stolen vehicle on East Side, DPS says

Freddie Gonzalez, 29, was arrested and charged with evading after fleeing from DPS troopers.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after he fled from Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers in a stolen vehicle, according to DPS spokesperson Deon Cockrell.

The incident began Wednesday afternoon near South Gevers Street and the west access road of Interstate 10.

Troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 29-year-old Freddie Gonzalez, but he refused to stop, Cockrell said.

A pursuit began, and at some point, Gonzalez hit a vehicle while fleeing before stopping in the 500 block of Denver Boulevard.

The occupants of that vehicle were not injured, DPS said.

Gonzalez attempted to flee further on foot, but troopers and San Antonio Police Department officers, who assisted with the chase, apprehended him.

Upon investigation, authorities found illegal drugs and a handgun in the truck. Cockrell said SAPD is filing charges for the findings.

He added DPS is charging Gonzalez with evading arrest with a motor vehicle, evading arrest on foot, failure to stop and render aid and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

