Affidavit: East Central ISD worker accused of improper relationship with student had photo of teen in locker

SAN ANTONIO – A former East Central High School cafeteria worker who is accused of having an improper relationship with a student also had a picture of the teen in her work locker, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Jenna Woodworth, 30, was arrested Thursday on an improper relationship between an educator and student charge.

The affidavit states Woodworth worked in the child nutrition department at East Central High School.

East Central ISD police began investigating earlier this week after the department was made aware of the allegations, according to the affidavit.

During the investigation, police said they interviewed both Woodworth and a high school senior at the school.

According to the affidavit, the teen told investigators that he and Woodworth had sex on two consecutive days this week inside a kitchen closet in the Learning Academy building.

The affidavit says Woodworth had sex with the teen inside a kitchen closet in the cafeteria of the Learning Academy building. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

He told authorities Woodworth picked him up in a nearby parking lot, then ushered him into the kitchen through an employee-only door.

“Disappointed. I didn’t think that would go on in our school, but I guess it’s a product of society,” said Shane Scott, an East Central High School alumnus, as he walked past the school on Friday morning.

Scott said he was shocked by how much things have changed in the 35 years since he left. Scott, now a father himself, said he homeschools his 10-year-old daughter to keep her safe.

“Never let her out of our sight,” Scott said. “Monitor all her activities on ... her tablet.”

To reassure parents of current students at the school, East Central ISD sent a note home to them.

In part, the letter said Woodworth was fired and removed from campus immediately.

“Any inappropriate relationship between a staff member and a student violates the trust placed in our employees and is wholly unacceptable. We want our community to know that we are taking this matter very seriously and have acted swiftly at every step to protect our students and uphold the integrity of our schools,” the district’s note said, in part.

In the affidavit, it states Woodworth admitted to having sex with the teen on two occasions, although the teen told police they had been involved in a “friendship/relationship” since his freshman year.

The document also said he told police Woodworth would get upset if he refused to acknowledge her when they were around each other.

Employees assigned to clean out her work-issued locker after her termination told investigators they found the photo of the teen inside it, the affidavit states.

Woodworth was booked into the Bexar County jail on Thursday night. However, records show she has since been released on bond.

Read also: