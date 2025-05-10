‘Deeply loved’: Texas musician Johnny Rodriguez dies, family says

** FILE ** Johnny Rodriguez, is seen in this July 1996 file photo in Nashville, Tenn.

Musician Johnny Rodriguez has died, according to family. He was 73.

His daughter, Aubry Rodriguez, said in a Facebook post that the Tejano and country star was surrounded by family when he died “peacefully” on Friday.

“Dad was not only a legendary musician whose artistry touched millions around the world, but also a deeply loved husband, father, uncle, and brother whose warmth, humor, and compassion shaped the lives of all who knew him,” the post said.

The family said they are grateful for the outpouring of love and support and requested privacy.

“While the world has lost an extraordinary talent, we have lost someone irreplaceable,” the post said.

Rodriguez is from Sabinal, Texas, about 90 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border.

Rodriguez released 35 albums over 40 years and charted 45 singles, touring in every U.S. state and in multiple countries, according to his website. His popular songs include “Ridin’ My Thumb to Mexico” and “That’s The Way Love Goes.”

He was inducted into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame in 2007.

