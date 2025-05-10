Denise Brown, sister of Nicole Brown Simpson, advocates for domestic violence survivors in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Denise Brown, Nicole Brown Simpson’s sister, visited the Alamo City on Friday to advocate for domestic violence survivors.

June marks 31 years since Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman were fatally stabbed outside Brown Simpson’s Los Angeles home.

After Brown Simpson’s death, Denise became a champion for domestic violence survivors. She helped pass the Violence Against Women Act, which aims to protect and provide resources for victims of domestic violence.

“I think educating yourself on the issue of domestic violence, I think getting men involved — good men involved — in domestic violence on this, I think, is really important,” Denise Brown said.

According to Brown Simpson’s family, they believed she was a victim of domestic violence.

Brown Simpson was married to Pro Football Hall of Famer O.J. Simpson, who was previously accused of the murders. In 1995, he was acquitted of all criminal charges in connection with the case and maintained his innocence. He died in April 2024.

Domestic violence resources

If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, there is a long list of resources on KSAT’s Domestic Violence page which includes a breakdown of what abuse is, and how it builds gradually.

If you are in crisis, you can: