Man killed in fuel tank explosion at Camp Stanley ammunition facility, US Army spokesperson says

BOERNE, Texas – An employee was killed after a fuel tank explosion at an ammunition facility on the property of Camp Stanley, according to a U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command spokesperson.

The incident happened at approximately 10 a.m. on Wednesday at Camp Stanley, which is located off Ralph Fair Road on the northwest portion of greater Camp Bullis.

Recommended Videos

According to a news release, Camp Stanley receives, tests, stores, ships, renovates and demilitarizes conventional arms, ammunition and explosives in support of the Warfighter worldwide.

The spokesperson said the free-standing fuel tank exploded and injured the employee. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office told KSAT that the employee was a 39-year-old man.

The employee was taken to the hospital, where they later died. Their identification is pending next-of-kin notification, the spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for the San Antonio Fire Department confirmed they transported a person with injuries related to an accident involving “a piece of machinery.”

It is not clear if the employee is a civilian or military member.

The incident is under control, and there is no additional threat to employees or the public.

“We deeply regret the loss of life that occurred today,“ the spokesperson said. ”The incident is currently under investigation. The safety of employees and the community is important, and we will take steps to ensure an incident like this is prevented in the future.”