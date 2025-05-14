Skip to main content
Clear icon
99º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

The Alamo hosts construction milestone ceremony for Texas Cavaliers Education Center

Texas Cavaliers Education Center to open on March 6, 2026

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: The Alamo, San Antonio, Texas Cavaliers Education Center
Signatures on the final construction beam. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The Alamo hosted a ceremony on Tuesday to celebrate a significant moment in the construction of the Texas Cavaliers Education Center, according to a news release.

People at the ceremony had the opportunity to sign the final construction beam.

Recommended Videos

The release said the Texas Cavaliers Education Center, described as a state-of-the-art facility, is slated to open on March 6, 2026.

Texas Cavaliers Education Center (Copyright 2025 by The Alamo - All rights reserved.)

The center will have an early learners’ hub, a STEAM lab, an orientation theater, a distance learning studio, an agricultural garden and an outdoor learning area.

The release stated that the center will be located behind the Alamo Church.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Spencer Heath headshot

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

email

Loading...

KSAT DEALS