The Alamo hosts construction milestone ceremony for Texas Cavaliers Education Center

SAN ANTONIO – The Alamo hosted a ceremony on Tuesday to celebrate a significant moment in the construction of the Texas Cavaliers Education Center, according to a news release.

People at the ceremony had the opportunity to sign the final construction beam.

The release said the Texas Cavaliers Education Center, described as a state-of-the-art facility, is slated to open on March 6, 2026.

Texas Cavaliers Education Center

The center will have an early learners’ hub, a STEAM lab, an orientation theater, a distance learning studio, an agricultural garden and an outdoor learning area.

The release stated that the center will be located behind the Alamo Church.