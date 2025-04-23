Temporary enclosure to cover Alamo church during roof replacement process

A temporary enclosure will be installed over The Alamo amid repairs, according to Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham.

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Historical Commission approved a temporary enclosure over The Alamo to protect the church during a roof replacement, an Alamo spokesperson confirmed to KSAT on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Jonathan Huhn told KSAT that the Temporary Protective Enclosure (TPE) was initially presented to the Texas Historical Commission in July 2024. The commission approved the permit on Wednesday.

Recommended Videos

In a post on X, Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham announced that the enclosure will be built to protect the historic site from environmental damage. The roof will also help create a barrier for moisture mitigation, stone repointing and other critical preservation tasks.

The existing roof has surpassed its “serviceable lifetime and exposure” to the elements that have caused the church’s roof to deteriorate, Buckingham said.

Crews are expected to start construction on the temporary enclosure in 2026. It will cover the church throughout the roof replacement process, which is expected to last through 2027.

Construction on a $550 million expansion plan is ongoing, including the renovation of The Cenotaph and the partial demolition of the Crockett and Woolworth buildings, which will host a new visitors center and museum.

The Alamo Visitor Center and Museum is expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2027.

A collections center, spanning 24,000 square feet, opened two years ago.

The Alamo also recently unveiled various new attractions: a reconstructed Mission Gate and lunette on the site’s southern end, an augmented reality exhibit, and the Plaza de Valero, a grassy area south of the Alamo.

Read also: