Alamo breaks ground on Texas Cavaliers Education Center

SAN ANTONIO – It’s an exciting new chapter at the Alamo in downtown San Antonio.

Community members gathered for a ceremonial groundbreaking for the new Texas Cavaliers Education Center.

“We are a historic site where 300 years of history has unfolded and we want to make sure that all of our students understand the importance of the past and how it will help us collectively shape our future,” said Kate Rogers, the executive director at Alamo Trust Inc.

Members of the Texas Cavaliers attended the event. The organization supports activities and programs to benefit children.

“One of our founding principles of the Cavaliers, when we first started, was remembering the heroes of the Alamo. That was one of our original founding principles. So for us to have the opportunity to do this and to be involved for an education center which centers around children, which is also one of our primary functions in the city, it’s a perfect opportunity for us. We are very very proud to be able to do that,” said Jonathan Dear, grand marshal for the 2024 Texas Cavaliers River Parade.

The center will have an outdoor classroom where children can learn about gardening and history.

“We will have multiple classrooms that can accommodate different sizes of groups. We have a STEAM lab where they can do science, technology, mathematics, studying physics and archeology and agriculture,” Rogers said.

The center hopes to provide different learning opportunities and reach children beyond San Antonio.

“A distance learning studio. We can bring the story of the Alamo to children throughout Texas. Even beyond our borders in the United States,” Rogers said.