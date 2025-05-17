Skip to main content
Local News

San Antonio seeks temporary District 2 council member during Jalen McKee-Rodriguez’s parental leave

City says it will begin accepting applications on Monday, May 19

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

City of San Antonio logo with city skyline in the background. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio is taking applications for a seat on the city council during Jalen McKee-Rodriguez’s upcoming parental leave, according to a press release.

The city expects the temporary District 2 council member to be in office from Aug. 1 through Sept. 30 or until McKee-Rodriguez returns.

Officials said the city clerk’s office will begin accepting applications for the council seat at 8 a.m. on May 19. The deadline to submit applications and the required documents is noon on June 3, 2025.

The city clerk’s office is located at 100 West Houston Street and is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Requirements for the open seat

  • Must be a U.S. citizen
  • Must be at least 18 years old
  • Must be a qualified voter of the City of San Antonio and District 2
  • Must have lived in San Antonio continuously for at least one year before applying
  • Must have lived in District 2 for at least six months before applying
  • Must continue living in the council district while in office
  • Cannot be determined to be mentally incapacitated by a final judgment of a court
  • Cannot be a convicted felon unless pardoned or released because of disabilities; completion of probation or parole does not allow a convicted felon eligible to apply

For more information, click here.

