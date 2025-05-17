San Antonio seeks temporary District 2 council member during Jalen McKee-Rodriguez’s parental leave

City of San Antonio logo with city skyline in the background.

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio is taking applications for a seat on the city council during Jalen McKee-Rodriguez’s upcoming parental leave, according to a press release.

The city expects the temporary District 2 council member to be in office from Aug. 1 through Sept. 30 or until McKee-Rodriguez returns.

Officials said the city clerk’s office will begin accepting applications for the council seat at 8 a.m. on May 19. The deadline to submit applications and the required documents is noon on June 3, 2025.

The city clerk’s office is located at 100 West Houston Street and is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Requirements for the open seat

Must be a U.S. citizen

Must be at least 18 years old

Must be a qualified voter of the City of San Antonio and District 2

Must have lived in San Antonio continuously for at least one year before applying

Must have lived in District 2 for at least six months before applying

Must continue living in the council district while in office

Cannot be determined to be mentally incapacitated by a final judgment of a court

Cannot be a convicted felon unless pardoned or released because of disabilities; completion of probation or parole does not allow a convicted felon eligible to apply

