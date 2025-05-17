SAPD seeks witnesses after shooting outside South Side restaurant

Just before 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 15, a fight broke out between two groups inside a Buffalo Wild Wings in the 7800 block of Interstate 35 South. As the groups moved outside, someone began firing, police said.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is looking for witnesses following a shooting outside a South Side restaurant.

Just before 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 15, a fight broke out between two groups inside a Buffalo Wild Wings in the 7800 block of Interstate 35 South. As the groups moved outside, someone began firing, police said.

“SAPD is asking for anyone who was present in the parking lot, at the time of the shooting, to come forward to provide a statement,” the department’s Public Information Office said in a news release.

The release said anyone who witnessed the shooting can contact the Homicide Office at 210-207-7635.

1 person arrested

After shots were fired, a bystander fleeing from the scene ran inside a nearby Taco Palenque and alerted several SAPD officers eating inside. The officers did not hear the shooting break out, an SAPD supervisor said at the scene.

The officers came out and heard multiple gunshots, according to an SAPD preliminary report.

Officers saw the suspect, 41, shooting toward one of the restaurants nearby, prompting one of the officers to fire their weapon once, the supervisor said.

The suspect dropped the firearm and was detained at the scene. He was later booked on a deadly conduct charge, according to the report.

No one was injured during the shooting.

Police believe an argument between the suspect and another man caused the shooting. It is not clear from SAPD’s report if the second man was detained or fled.

The officer who fired his weapon has three years of service with SAPD, police said, and will be placed on administrative duty until further notice.

Two separate investigations by the SAPD Shooting Team and its Internal Affairs Unit will be conducted. Their findings will be reviewed later by the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

