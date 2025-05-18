‘The ultimate sacrifice’: Thousands honor veterans, first responders in downtown San Antonio walk

SAN ANTONIO – On Sunday morning, thousands walked through downtown San Antonio to honor the memories of loved ones who served in the military or as first responders.

The walk was part of a nationwide initiative from a nonprofit called Carry the Load. The organization’s goal is to remind people what makes Memorial Day important.

“We just want to honor them and keep those people’s memory alive because the ultimate sacrifice hurts, those people that have lost love when they get up every morning and they hurt,” said Colton Morrow, west coast event team manager for Carry the Load. “The least we can do is get out and do a little walking.”

Families can wear a bib on their backs with the names of loved ones lost in the line of duty or while serving their country.

For Bryan Ball, service runs in his family’s history.

“The furthest fact I knew was that my grandfather was in World War I in France in the trenches,” Ball said. “And then my father was in World War II in the Army Air Corps.”

Ball discussed his time as a veteran during the Vietnam War era. He lamented about how many of his friends and brothers who died did not get the respect Bell believed they deserved.

“Why do you think they call this place Military City (USA)?” Bell joked while looking at the large crowd of people walking.

Carry the Load has traveled across the country and will ultimately finish the walk in Dallas. The nonprofit will donate its May proceeds to a selective list of 47 veteran-serving nonprofits.

Morrow said Carry the Load plans to continue the San Antonio tradition in 2026.

