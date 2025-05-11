San Antonio community rallies for veteran mental health awareness at Stride for Hope event

SAN ANTONIO – Hundreds of people participated in the Stride for Hope Walk and Run on Saturday afternoon to raise awareness for veteran suicide prevention.

The event was hosted by nonprofit organization Combat 22 at VFW Post 76. The organization works to ensure every veteran gets the help they need, especially when it comes to their mental health.

“We’re the epicenter for veteran issues across the state,” said Mike Toreno, commander at VFW Post 76.

Toreno said this is the first time they’ve held an event like this at VFW Post 76, and over 300 people and 30 vendors were in attendance.

The 3K walk and run started at VFW Post 76 and went to Pearl and back.

“Be aware of the epidemic that is affecting our veteran population ... It’s a struggle to let your guard down,” Toreno said.

Toreno encouraged veterans who may be struggling with their mental health to reach out to veteran service organizations.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, call 988 or text TALK to 741-741.

You can also reach out to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) or the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) at 210-223-7233 (SAFE) or 800-316-9241. You can also text NAMI to 741-741.

Read also: