San Antonio resident claims $3 million scratch ticket prize

A San Antonio resident is reaping the rewards from a $3 million Texas Lottery scratch ticket. The winning ticket came from the 500X Loteria Spectacular, according to a news release.

The ticket was purchased at AR Novelties & Service #6, located at 6103 Pecan Valley Drive. The claimant chose to remain anonymous.

This was the second of four top prizes with $3 million to be claimed playing the game, the release said.

500X Loteria Spectacular offers more than $309.5 million in total prizes.

The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.21, including break-even prizes.

