Comal ISD dance teacher resigns amid inappropriate conduct allegations, district says

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – A Canyon Lake High School teacher has resigned amid allegations of inappropriate conduct with a former student, the Comal Independent School District confirmed to KSAT on Friday.

Comal ISD said it was notified of the allegations on Monday against Sarah Grudle.

The district told KSAT that the alleged conduct occurred during the 2020-21 school year.

“The teacher resigned after being notified of the allegations," the district wrote in a statement.

The team’s website lists Grudle as Canyon Lake High School Dance’s head coach. She does not appear on the high school’s staff directory.

The district said the incident has been reported to the “Texas Education Agency, the State Board for Educator Certification (SBEC), and local law enforcement, who will conduct their own investigation.”

According to jail records in Bexar, Comal, Hays and Kendall counties, Grudle has not been charged.

Related incidents involving other former Comal ISD teachers in the past three years

Two former Canyon Lake High School teachers have been arrested on charges related to alleged conduct with students in the last three years, court records show.

Orlando Naumann was arrested for an alleged improper relationship and 18 additional charges in 2023, according to Comal County Jail online records.

Court records also show that Devon Hooper was arrested in December 2022 for an improper relationship between an educator and student.

