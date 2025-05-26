Burglars cut through metal walls of Northeast Side storage units; local veteran among victims

SAN ANTONIO – For the second time in as many months, San Antonio police officers are investigating break-ins at a Northeast Side storage facility involving people cutting their way into multiple units simultaneously.

According to a police report related to the latest case, an employee at Extra Space Storage, located near Interstate 35 and Judson Road, called to report the burglaries on May 20.

The report claims that someone had cut open four storage units and stolen numerous items from them.

“When you put your belongings into a storage unit, you know, you expect that level of security,” said Melissa Miller, a friend of one of the victims.

Melissa Miller says her friend, a local veteran, lost some of the items in this photo, which was taken the day he moved into the storage unit. That includes a mixer board and a local of sound equipment. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Her friend, a local veteran currently working overseas with the U.S. military, requested that his name not be released due to his highly secure job.

Miller said he lost loads of audio equipment, a mixer board, a car stereo and a couple of giant screen televisions to the thieves.

“And then some personal belongings that had sentimental value,” Miller said. “They’re one of a kind. They were irreplaceable.”

Miller said she found out about the burglary after getting a call from her friend. She then went to the facility on his behalf.

Miller said staff members told her the criminals had cut holes in the metal walls of the storage units, allowing them to go from one to the other.

In a written statement, Extra Space Storage called the break-ins “rare and unusual.”

“The facility is an indoor property with video surveillance, controlled access with a code to enter, and a manager on-site during office hours.

We will be evaluating our security systems, and we will take proactive steps to improve security where we can to make sure that we are taking care of our customers and their safety. Additionally, the doors and walls that were destroyed during this break-in were repaired the same day."

The crime, though, appears to be on the rise locally.

While SAPD does not keep data for this specific type of crime, the agency arrested two people in connection with a similar incident in March.

In that incident, KSAT reported that SAPD officers arrested Johnny Galvan, 46, and Natalie Rodriguez, 42, in connection with a series of burglaries at a Public Storage near Ingram Road and State Highway 151.

An arrest affidavit stated one of the suspects had rented a storage unit at the facility and then used it to gain access to other units by cutting a hole through the walls.

KSAT wanted to know what it would take to pull off this kind of break-in without being detected.

Edward Flores, who owns A&A Sheet Metal, demonstrated how the crooks may have cut through the corrugated metal walls.

Flores showed off a couple of handheld saws, which he believed could be used to do the job.

“That’s how easy it is to cut through these,” Flores said after the brief demonstration using two common saws. “These are battery-operated, two different types.”

While the saws made a lot of noise that would seem to attract attention, Flores said they also work quickly.

He suspects the thieves may have been able to cut through the walls and gain access before anyone would have noticed.

Miller said that what her friend has noticed since becoming a victim of this crime is that although he is working to protect the country, he feels unprotected.

“He’s lost that feeling of security,” Miller said.

In response to the crimes, San Antonio police offered a few words of advice in a statement:

“Although it is uncommon, these types of incidents do occur. Burglaries, even of storage units, can occur at any time of day within minutes. SAPD reminds citizens to thoroughly document all property inside their storage units, including serial numbers or pictures of the valuable items. It is important to call police immediately with as (many) details as possible, so detectives may begin investigating the case.”

SAPD also recommends that potential storage renters speak with the facility’s management company to find out what security measures they have in place.

