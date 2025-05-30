UIL imposes penalties on South Texas HS softball coaches, schools and player after in-game scuffle

TAFT, Texas – Three South Texas High School softball coaches, two schools and a student-athlete were penalized by the University Interscholastic League (UIL) after an in-game scuffle, according to a news release.

The incident happened on April 15 during a district softball championship game between Taft High School and Mathis High School.

Taft High School Head Softball Coach Enrique Trevino, Mathis High School Head Softball Coach Ciara Gaitan and Mathis High School Assistant Softball Coach Briana Cruz all received one-year probations, the organization said.

The one-year probation penalty means that Trevino, Gaitan and Cruz can still coach this upcoming season. However, they could face harsher penalties if they violate their probation period, a spokesperson for the UIL told KSAT.

Additionally, the UIL issued a two-game suspension to a softball player from Taft High School. The release stated that the organization also imposed a one-year probation for both high schools and required them to provide a detailed plan on safety protocols to the state executive committee.