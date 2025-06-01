San Antonio Zoo offers free admission to Texas teachers during June

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is celebrating Teacher Appreciation Month by offering free admission to Texas educators throughout the month of June, according to a news release.

From June to June 30, Texas teachers can receive a free standard admission ticket and 50% off Any Day tickets for up to four guests who visit on the same day.

“Texas teachers help make a difference in the lives of so many students every day,” said Tim Morrow, president and CEO of the San Antonio Zoo. “As a token of our appreciation, we are honored to offer complimentary admission to these changemakers all month long. Kick off the summer right and stop by for a wild day of adventure on us!”

Tickets for up to four guests must be used on the day of the teacher’s visit. To qualify for the discount, educators must be active teachers in any school district in Texas, employed by an accredited pre-K through 12-grade public, private, or parochial school.

Teachers must also provide a driver’s license and one of the following: a copy of their teacher certificate or a photo ID/badge from their school district or school.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.