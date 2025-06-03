Popeyes now offering chicken wraps for a limited time

SAN ANTONIO – Popeyes is now offering chicken wraps for a limited time.

The chain’s new category of chicken wraps will be available starting this week at participating locations. Three variations will be available, according to a press release.

All will feature a chicken tender, lettuce, shredded cheese, pickles and your choice of spread, all wrapped in a tortilla inspired by Popeyes biscuits.

“With our new Chicken Wraps, we’ve taken our iconic chicken tenders and wrapped them in something completely new, bringing all that craveable crunch in a fresh, portable way,” said Chef Amy Alarcon, VP of Culinary Innovation at Popeyes. “We wanted to create a Chicken Wrap that was undeniably Popeyes. Infusing the flavors from our famous biscuit into our wraps was the perfect way to ensure our signature flavors shined through.”

These wraps will be $3.99 each and can be ordered in-store, on the website or over the app, while supplies last.

Popeyes is also adding a new Blueberry-themed beverage lineup, the release said.

The new drinks will be Blueberry Lemonade (available as a chilled or frozen drink), Blueberry Cane Sweet Tea and Blueberry Unsweet Tea.

You can learn more about these menu items on the chain’s website. Make sure to check your local Popeyes to ensure they are participating in this promotion.