How early voting turnout in the June 6 runoff compares to San Antonio’s previous mayoral elections

(Jeffrey Phelps, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - A man places his ballot in a box during early voting in Waukesha, Wis Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

SAN ANTONIO – Turnout ahead of the June 6 mayoral runoff election has already exceeded previous early voting totals in San Antonio.

During the early voting period from May 27 to June 3, 98,411 votes were cast, according to the Bexar County Elections Department.

Recommended Videos

Before the runoff election between Gina Ortiz Jones and Rolando Pablos, Bexar County saw 68,510 early voters turn out in the May 3 election.

The number of early voters in the June 7 runoff election also exceeds past totals from the 2023 mayoral race and the last mayoral runoff election in 2019.

The last mayoral runoff election was held between Nirenberg and former District 6 councilman Greg Brockhouse. In the early voting period, 89,206 votes were cast in the 2019 runoff.

According to the Bexar County Elections Department, here are the voting totals in San Antonio’s mayoral elections:

June 6, 2025, runoff election

Early voting: 98,411

May 3, 2025

Early voting: 68,510

Election Day: 32,640

Total: 101,150 votes cast

May 6, 2023

Early voting: 95,426

Election Day: 41,613

Total: 137,039 votes cast

June 8, 2019, runoff election

Early voting: 89,206

Election day: 31,586

Total: 120,792 votes cast

May 4, 2019

Early voting: 67,696

Election Day: 34,170

Total: 101,866 votes cast

The early voting total for the June 6 runoff election is determined by submitted ballots, while previous election totals are determined by votes cast specifically in the mayoral race.

To see what is on the ballot and where to vote in the June 6 runoff election, click here.

Read also: