San Antonio runoff: Mayor and council seats on ballot, what to know about early voting

San Antonio voters will head to the polls once again to cast their ballots for mayor and several City Council seats.

Early voting starts on Tuesday, May 27, and ends on Tuesday, June 3. Election Day is Saturday, June 7.

Five seats are up for grabs in San Antonio after no one secured more than 50% of the vote in the May 3 election. The runoff will take place in the races for San Antonio mayor, as well as City Council seats in districts 1, 6, 8 and 9.

You may still have some questions about other names on the ballot, as well as when, where and how to vote. Here’s what to know.

What races are on the ballot?

The most talked-about race is the one that will decide the next mayor of San Antonio.

Gina Ortiz Jones and Rolando Pablos are the last two mayoral candidates standing out of a crowd of 27.

KSAT held a mayoral debate on Wednesday, May 21, and pressed the candidates on top issues facing the Alamo City; click here to see what they said.

After voters approved new mayoral term limits and a higher salary last November, the city’s next mayor will hold office for four years instead of two. The next mayor will also make $87,800 in the role, a significant jump from the previous mayoral salary of $61,725.

Council seats for Districts 1, 6, 8 and 9 are open, with the last three guaranteed to have new representatives.

In District 1, incumbent Sukh Kaur faces Patty Gibbons.

The winners will serve four years in office.

How do I know which councilmember represents me?

Enter your address here to find your council district.

Early voting hours

Tuesday, May 27-Friday, May 30: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday, May 31: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sunday, June 1: Noon-6 p.m.

Monday, June 2-Tuesday, June 3: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Registered voters can vote at any polling site during the early voting period and on election day.

On election day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where to vote early in Bexar County

Bexar County Justice Center: 300 Dolorosa

Brook Hollow Branch Library: 530 Heimer Road

Claude Black Community Center: 2805 E. Commerce

Cody Branch Library: 11441 Vance Jackson Road

Copernicus Community Center: 5003 Lord Road

Cortez Branch Library: 2803 Hunter Blvd.

East Central ISD Admin. Office - Board Room: 6634 New Sulphur Springs Road

Encino Branch Library: 2515 E. Evans Road

Great Northwest Branch Library: 9050 Wellwood

Guerra Branch Library: 7978 W. Military Drive

Igo Branch Library: 13330 Kyle Seale Parkway

Johnston Branch Library: 6307 Sun Valley Drive

Lions Field Adult and Senior Center: 2809 Broadway

Macedonia Baptist Church: 111 Hobart

Maverick Branch Library: 8700 Mystic Park

McCreless Branch Library: 1023 Ada St.

Memorial Branch Library: 3222 Culebra Road

Mission Branch Library: 3134 Roosevelt Ave.

Northside Activity Center: 7001 Culebra Road

Northwest Vista College – Mountain Laurel Hall: 3535 N. Ellison Drive

Our Lady of the Lake University: 411 S.W. 24th St.

Palo Alto College – Palomino Center: 1400 W. Villaret Blvd.

Parman Branch Library at Stone Oak: 20735 Wilderness Oak

Precinct 1 Satellite Office: 3505 Pleasanton Road

Precinct 3 Satellite Office: 320 Interpark Blvd.

San Antonio College - Victory Center: 1819 N. Main Ave.

Schaefer Branch Library: 6322 US Hwy. 87 E.

Semmes Branch Library: 15060 Judson Road

St. Philip’s College: 1801 MLK Drive

Tobin Library at Oakwell: 4134 Harry Wurzbach

UTSA: 1 UTSA Circle

Wonderland of the Americas: 4522 Fredericksburg Road

Election Day polling locations

Election Day is Saturday, June 7.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. that day.

Voters registered in Bexar County can cast their ballots at any open voting site on Election Day.

Take a look at the Election Day voting locations below.

How to know if you’re registered to vote

The last day to register to vote in this election has passed.

Click here to check your status (select “Name, County, Date” on the right-hand side and input your information).

What to do if you have lost your voter registration card

If you are registered but have lost your voter registration card, you can notify your county voter registrar in writing to get a new one.

What ID do you need to vote in Texas?

You won’t need your voter registration card when you vote, but you will need a valid form of identification to vote in Texas.

Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID. Bring one to the polling place when you cast your ballot:

Texas Driver’s License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS.

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS.

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS.

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph.

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph.

United States Passport (book or card).

Voting by mail

Not everyone in Texas is able to vote by mail, but that option is available for certain populations. According to the Bexar County Elections Department, you may be eligible to vote by mail if you are:

65 years of age or older;

Disabled or have a sickness/physical condition that would prevent you from entering the polling place without injuring yourself or needing assistance;

Expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day;

Expected to be absent from your county during Early Voting and on Election Day; or

Confined in Jail or Civilly Committed, but otherwise eligible to vote.

To request a ballot, contact the Bexar County Elections Department at 210-335-8683 or click here. You can fill out an application online, but you cannot submit it online.

Download and sign the application and mail it to the Bexar County Elections Department (below) no later than May 27.

Early Voting Clerk

1103 S. Frio, Suite 200

San Antonio, Texas 78207-6328

Once you receive your ballot, you must complete it and seal it in the white envelope provided. Then, you must seal the white envelope in the self-addressed carrier envelope.

Any ballots returned must be postmarked no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day. If you are mailing your ballot from outside the U.S., your ballot must be delivered to the Elections Department no later than five days after election day.

You can track your mail-in ballot here.

Important dates for the June 7 runoff

May 27: Last day to apply for a ballot by mail (received).

May 27-June 3: Early voting period.

June 7: Election Day; polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

What do I need to bring to the polling place?

Acceptable forms of ID include a Texas driver’s license, a Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS, a Texas personal identification card issued by DPS, a Texas handgun license issued by DPS, a U.S. military ID card with a photo, a U.S. citizenship certificate containing with a photo, or a U.S. passport.

There are options if residents do not have one of the acceptable forms of ID and cannot reasonably obtain one.

They can fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration at their place of voting and show one of the following supporting forms of ID:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate;

Copy of or original current utility bill;

Copy of or original bank statement;

Copy of or original government check;

Copy of or original paycheck; or

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document).

What can’t I bring to the polls?

Unless you’re a peace officer, Section 46.03(a) of the Texas Penal Code generally prohibits a person from bringing a firearm onto the premises of a polling place.

Voters are not allowed to use their phones or other wireless communications devices within 100 feet of the voting stations, including:

Cellphones

Cameras

Tablet computers

Laptop computers

Sound recorders

Any device that may communicate wirelessly or be used to record sound or images

Voters cannot wear clothing or bring signs expressing a preference for or against any candidate, measure, or political party within 100 feet of the voting station.

Voters are allowed to bring in written materials to help them in casting their ballots, so you can make notes about candidates beforehand and reference them as you vote, as long as they’re not visible to other voters or used to campaign for a candidate.

Where can I find election results?

KSAT will have election results on our homepage and our Vote 2025 page.

You can also get election results from these websites:

