How early voting turnout in the June 7 runoff compares to San Antonio’s previous mayoral elections

SAN ANTONIO – Turnout ahead of the June 7 mayoral runoff election has already exceeded previous early voting totals in San Antonio.
During the early voting period from May 27 to June 3, 98,411 votes were cast, according to the Bexar County Elections Department.
Before the runoff election between Gina Ortiz Jones and Rolando Pablos, Bexar County saw 68,510 early voters turn out in the May 3 election.
The number of early voters in the June 7 runoff election also exceeds past totals from the 2023 mayoral race and the last mayoral runoff election in 2019.
The last mayoral runoff election was held between Nirenberg and former District 6 councilman Greg Brockhouse. In the early voting period, 89,206 votes were cast in the 2019 runoff.
According to the Bexar County Elections Department, here are the voting totals in San Antonio’s mayoral elections:
June 7, 2025, runoff election
- Early voting: 98,411
May 3, 2025
- Early voting: 68,510
- Election Day: 32,640
- Total: 101,150 votes cast
May 6, 2023
- Early voting: 95,426
- Election Day: 41,613
- Total: 137,039 votes cast
June 8, 2019, runoff election
- Early voting: 89,206
- Election day: 31,586
- Total: 120,792 votes cast
May 4, 2019
- Early voting: 67,696
- Election Day: 34,170
- Total: 101,866 votes cast
The early voting total for the June 7 runoff election is determined by submitted ballots, while previous election totals are determined by votes cast specifically in the mayoral race.
