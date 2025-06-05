Man charged with child sexual assault, kidnapping of missing teen, affidavit says

Anthony Jassiel Cortez, 30, is charged with the sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child and kidnapping.

SAN ANTONIO – A man is facing several charges stemming from the alleged sexual assault of a child in connection with a missing teen, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Anthony Jassiel Cortez, 30, is charged with the sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child and kidnapping, records with the Bexar County jail show.

Special Victims Unit investigators were connected with a San Antonio police officer investigating the case of a missing 15-year-old girl. The officer stated the girl was reported missing on Sunday.

After speaking with several friends, the victim’s mother was told the teen was with Cortez at his apartment.

The mother and SAPD officers made contact with Cortez, who admitted to being with the victim for “the past few days” but said he dropped her off at a local mall, the affidavit states. The affidavit does not specify the date on which this occurred.

Later, investigators spoke to the mother, who provided them with an audio recording of the victim slurring her words and saying she was in a shed near Cortez’s location, according to the affidavit. In the recording, the victim said she knew officers were present.

Officers searched the area at the location and located the victim banging on the door of a storage closet. Investigators could not see into the closet, and it could only be locked and unlocked from the outside.

The victim was found wearing a t-shirt and underwear. The teen told investigators Cortez gave her a water bottle and locked her inside.

The teen also told investigators Cortez sexually assaulted her at least twice since Sunday. Investigators said the teen had to receive medical attention “due to being intoxicated and under the influence,” the affidavit stated.

Cortez admitted to investigators he knew the victim was 15 years old but alleged the victim fled his apartment when police arrived. He also admitted to owning the closet but denied any sexual intercourse occurred, the affidavit said.

Cortez was arrested on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Bexar County Magistrate’s Office.

The affidavit does not detail how the teen ended up with Cortez, nor does it clarify the timeline between when the mother and officers contacted him or when the victim was rescued. It also does not detail how the mother received the audio recording.

If you think you see signs of trafficking, call law enforcement. You don’t have to have proof or be positive of what you’re seeing to make the call.