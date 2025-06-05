The Wiggles announce San Antonio tour stop in June

SAN ANTONIO – The Wiggles are bouncing their way into San Antonio!

The children’s music group is set to perform on Tuesday, June 10, at The Majestic Theatre downtown as part of their global “Bouncing Balls Tour.”

Recommended Videos

The show starts at 6 p.m. and doors open at 5 p.m.

“Set to leave you smiling from ear-to-ear as the stage transforms into a dazzling playground of bouncing balls,” the venue said on its website. “You’ll make memories to last a lifetime with sing-along moments from all your favorite Wiggly hits including Rock-A-Bye Your Bear, Fruit Salad Yummy Yummy and Hot Potato!”

Tickets are on sale now. Guests ages 1 and older must have a ticket to enter the theatre.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Read also: