Man dies in downtown crash believed to be caused by medical episode, SAPD says

Witness found man slumped over inside vehicle; Official cause of death to be determined by ME’s office

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police believe a man possibly suffered a medical episode, which led to a crash Thursday in downtown San Antonio.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. in the 400 Block of E. Cesar Chavez Blvd.

A witness saw the 69-year-old man’s vehicle jump a curb while driving eastbound on Cesar Chavez. The vehicle crashed into a metal utility pole, according to an SAPD preliminary report.

Police said the witness found the man slumped over. The San Antonio Fire Department arrived and pronounced the man dead.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the man’s identity and official cause of death.

