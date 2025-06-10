Father’s Day events and deals in San Antonio

Here's a list of fun things to do on Father's Day.

SAN ANTONIO – Father’s Day is this weekend, and many places around the Alamo City are celebrating with fun events and deals.

Here’s a list of places you can go this weekend to honor the father figure in your life:

Recommended Videos

Food

Shake Shack - According to their website, the chain restaurant is offering a “buy one, get one” Double ShackBurger deal when you use the code “DADMODE” from now to June 16. This offer is only valid for orders placed in-store at a kiosk, for pickup or delivery through the mobile app or via the website.

Brooster’s Backyard Icehouse - For $25, the icehouse is offering a special package that includes a steak and potato dinner, a one-ounce bourbon, a shot glass, an empty Bud Light pint glass and a premium cigar. The event will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Father’s Day. “Top Gun” will be playing on the big screen outside and other activities will be offered.

Drinks

Son of a Sailor - Son of a Sailor is offering an event with food critic Brandon Watson at 904 Nolan Street. For $35, Dad can get light snacks, a full whiskey tasting and a handcrafted leather chain that can be monogrammed on-site. This event will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Lion & Rose Pub - This free event in the 23000 block of West Interstate 10 will feature a vendor market, cigar rolling, men’s health testing, prize drawings, build your own bouquets, food and beverage options, face painting and live music. Local realtor Marisa Gomez will host the event from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Connection

Father’s Day Fiesta - This is a free event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at 820 South Flores Street. The annual celebration will feature local vendors, live music, food and a chance to submit Dad for the “Hombre Noble Award.” Nominees must be present to receive the award. Pre-registration is optional.

Artby M. Butterfly Father’s Day - On Saturday, this event will be held at 4212 Thousand Oaks Drive from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It will feature burgers and wooden model-building activities. Tickets are $17.00 for adults and $10.00 for children, according to their website. No experience is necessary.

Self-care

Father’s Day Haircut Special - From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, senior fathers can enjoy a free haircut at Visible Mane Studio, courtesy of Flagship Health and SCAN. The first 35 Medicare-eligible RSVPs will receive door prizes, in addition to the free haircut. Call 726-238-2785 to reserve your spot.

Macy’s Father’s Day Celebration - Macy’s locations in San Antonio are celebrating Father’s Day on Saturday in style. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the father in your life can get mini facials, experience live music from a DJ, shop for exclusive deals with gifts and more.

Fun

Harley Davidson Test Rides - From 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., Cailente Harley Davidson is offering free test rides on Saturday at 7230 Northwest Loop 410. There will also be free Budweiser and live music.

Dad Bods of Comedy - On Father’s Day, you can enjoy non-stop laughter from dad comedians. This will take place at 4441 Walzem Road from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The event is free, but you do need to grab a ticket beforehand.

And, if you want to give your father figure the special treat of a $500 gift card, there’s still time to enter Good Morning San Antonio’s Father’s Day sweepstakes. It will run until 11:59 a.m. on June 12. You can enter here.

For the giveaway’s rules, click here.