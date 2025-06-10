Over 50 restaurants partner for first San Antonio Food Bank Restaurant Weeks

SAN ANTONIO – For the first time, more than 50 local restaurants are coming together for the San Antonio Food Bank’s Restaurant Weeks.

From June 7-21, each participating eatery will be offering new menu items made with produce from the food bank, all while supporting the Summer Meals for Kids program.

“There’s about 200,000 kids that normally receive free and reduced meals in San Antonio schools," says Philanthropy Manager for the SABF Nikki Whitehead. “Each year, as kids are born and families grow, that number is going to increase. But when school is out, those children don’t have access to that breakfast and lunch they need.”

The new initiative aims to empower local restaurants to connect with their communities while providing healthy, accessible, and affordable food options.

Tyler and Stephannie Beyers are the chefs and owners behind Eat Chingon, an authentic Mexican restaurant using recipes from Mexico City.

The couple is proud partners of the new model and say it is a great way to reach out to the neighborhood.

“It’s also like a good way like to get closer to the community,” said Stephannie Beyers. “We’ve been trying to do different things for the community, and this is a great opportunity to with the food bank.”

Here’s a look at some of the restaurants that are participating: