Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
77º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Over 50 restaurants partner for first San Antonio Food Bank Restaurant Weeks

The new yearly tradition will feature new menu items at your favorite eateries, all while supporting meals for kids over the Summer

Devan Karp, Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – For the first time, more than 50 local restaurants are coming together for the San Antonio Food Bank’s Restaurant Weeks.

From June 7-21, each participating eatery will be offering new menu items made with produce from the food bank, all while supporting the Summer Meals for Kids program.

There’s about 200,000 kids that normally receive free and reduced meals in San Antonio schools," says Philanthropy Manager for the SABF Nikki Whitehead. “Each year, as kids are born and families grow, that number is going to increase. But when school is out, those children don’t have access to that breakfast and lunch they need.”

The new initiative aims to empower local restaurants to connect with their communities while providing healthy, accessible, and affordable food options.

Tyler and Stephannie Beyers are the chefs and owners behind Eat Chingon, an authentic Mexican restaurant using recipes from Mexico City.

The couple is proud partners of the new model and say it is a great way to reach out to the neighborhood.

“It’s also like a good way like to get closer to the community,” said Stephannie Beyers. “We’ve been trying to do different things for the community, and this is a great opportunity to with the food bank.”

Here’s a look at some of the restaurants that are participating:

  1. Barbaro
  2. Biga on the Banks
  3. Bilia Eatery
  4. Bistr09
  5. Boombox Pizza Bar
  6. Botanero Lounge
  7. Brasserie Mon Chou Chou
  8. Carriqui
  9. Casa Hernán Cantina
  10. Catalyst Catering
  11. Chicago Hot Dogs
  12. Clementine
  13. Cuarto de Kilo
  14. Cuishe Cocina Mexicana
  15. Cured
  16. Dashi Chinese Kitchen + Bar
  17. Double Standard
  18. Dough Pizzeria
  19. Eat Chingon
  20. Embers Wood Fired Kitchen & Tap – 1604
  21. Embers Wood Fired Kitchen & Tap – I-10
  22. Extra Fine
  23. Fiume Pizzeria & Wine Bar
  24. Freight Fried Chicken
  25. Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken
  26. Hot Joy
  27. La Cantina by Cuishe
  28. La Gloria – Brooks
  29. La Gloria – Pearl
  30. Las Perlitas Latin Cuisine & Bodega
  31. Leo’s Hideout
  32. Lick Honest Ice Creams
  33. Lion and Rose Pub
  34. Longhorn Steakhouse
  35. Momma Luvs Soul & Caribbean Food
  36. Naco Mexican
  37. Paloma Blanca Mexican Cuisine
  38. Pharm Table
  39. Poblanos Mexican Restaurant
  40. Pollo Pepe
  41. Sari Sari Filipino Restaurant and Market
  42. Shotgun House Roasters
  43. Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery
  44. Southerleigh Haute South
  45. Supper at Hotel Emma
  46. Sweetfire Kitchen
  47. The Jerk Shack
  48. The Newstand
  49. Toro Kitchen + Bar
  50. True Flavors Culinary

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

KSAT DEALS