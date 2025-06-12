Some power outages could last more than 24 hours after overnight storms, CPS Energy says

SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy officials estimated around 30,000 people were affected by power outages during the peak of overnight storms, according to the utility

Jose Treviño, vice president of construction and maintenance services, said during a Thursday press conference that over 11,000 lightning strikes were received in the CPS service area.

Trevino said crews began restoration work around midnight, focusing on downed power lines. This work will continue throughout the day.

The utility expects some outages to last more than 24 hours but did not confirm which areas of town were the most affected.

CPS said it was working to contact the customers likely affected by the extended outages.

In an update posted to X, CPS said it was monitoring three ZIP codes — 78254, 78244 and 78250 — with the largest reported outages.

CPS Energy said its crews were “prepared to respond to any reports of downed power lines and outages.”

The storms, which entered the San Antonio area late Wednesday and have remained steady into Thursday morning, have dropped over six inches at the San Antonio International Airport, making this the most rain recorded at the official rain gauge since May 25, 2013.

The San Antonio Fire Department, among over 200 weather-related calls overnight, responded to four transformer fires and four powerline issues, according to a spokesperson.

At least four people have died.

CPS officials said an update would be released around 4 p.m. Thursday. This article will be updated as we learn more.

