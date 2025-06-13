Big Lou’s celebrates World Blood Donor Day with free pizzas this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – Big Lou’s Pizza is teaming up with the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center (STBTC) for a blood drive this weekend, and it includes free pizza.

This is the restaurant’s 10th blood drive, and Samie Lujan is the driving force behind it.

The Incarnate Word High School student was just 4 years old when her grandfather was diagnosed with aplastic anemia. Numerous blood transfusions kept him alive for a few years before he ultimately passed away.

Lujan explains why she wanted to bring this event back.

“I wanted other people who also needed blood that they could have the if they could a little more time with their loved one, then that would be it would kind of make up for the time that I lost,” Lujan said. “Every blood donation saves three lives, and every 20-inch pizza feeds five people, so I don’t know it’s kind of a good trade.”

The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center was thrilled to once again partner with Big Lou’s this year for the blood drive.

“It’s so incredible when we can partner with organizations that understand the need, see the reason why behind it,” said STBTC Marketing Manager Francine Pina. “It’s great to get a free pizza, but when someone also has been impacted by the importance of blood donations, that partnership is just strengthened, deepened.”

All donors will receive a free 20-inch one-topping pizza, a commemorative t-shirt and a Valero gas card.

The blood drive is this Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Big Lou’s Pizza on WW White Road.