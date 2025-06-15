Law enforcement, local leaders say ‘thank you’ to community after ‘No Kings’ demonstrations

People in San Antonio demonstrate against President Donald Trump and immigration raids on Saturday, June 14, 2025.

SAN ANTONIO – After thousands gathered in downtown San Antonio on Saturday during the “No Kings” demonstrations against the Trump administration, law enforcement and Mayor Ron Nirenberg thanked the community for their peaceful turnout.

The protest was expected to bring close to 4,000 people on Saturday night.

Women’s March and 50501 were among the organizers who planned the march, which was over two miles. An organizer of the event told KSAT that they worked with the San Antonio Police Department.

The Texas National Guard and members of This Is Texas Freedom Force were seen arriving at the Alamo ahead of the planned demonstrations.

In an X post, SAPD thanked the thousands of demonstrators and organizers who gathered during Saturday’s protests.

“You showed the nation how peaceful, respectful gatherings are done,” the post said. “We appreciate your cooperation and commitment to making our community proud!”

SAPD Chief William McManus also took to social media to thank those who participated in Saturday’s protests.

“Thank you to the thousands of demonstrators and organizers for showing everyone how it should be done today!!” McManus said in an X post.

In a Facebook post, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar expressed pride in the community’s ability to express their views peacefully during Saturday’s protests.

“Both recent protests demonstrated how our community can work together to ensure they express their views with civility,” Salazar said. “I’m proud of those who took part in today’s demonstration, carrying themselves with purpose and genuine respect for our city and one another.”

Salazar also expressed pride in the first responders who helped keep the community safe.

“As Sheriff, I am proud of our community, and I’m proud to stand with everyone as they make their voices heard,” the sheriff said.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg also thanked demonstrators for remaining peaceful during the protests.

“Thank you, San Antonio, for peacefully assembling to demonstrate your righteous frustration with a federal administration that continues to ignore the fact that this nation is a democracy,” Nirenberg said in an X post. “We showed the very best of our community today.”

Earlier Saturday, dozens of people also gathered for the Mujeres Marcharan Coalition rally in downtown San Antonio.

The group called its event the “United Against Fascism Action and Rally,” aiming to condemn President Donald Trump’s military parade.

