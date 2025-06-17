San Antonio community holds vigil to honor former Navy sailor from Brownsville

SAN ANTONIO – A community is in mourning following the death of 21-year-old Angelina Resendiz, a Navy sailor from Brownsville, Texas.

Resendiz was last seen in her barracks in Norfolk, Virginia.

Her body was recovered last week, prompting an investigation that led to another sailor being taken into custody in connection with her death.

In San Antonio, a group of female veterans held a vigil to honor Resendiz and call for increased protections for service members, both men and women.

The circumstances surrounding Resendiz’s death have drawn comparisons to the case of Vanessa Guillen, another service member who died on base in 2020.

The vigil served as a reminder of the ongoing issues faced by military personnel and the need for systemic change within the armed forces.

