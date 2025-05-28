US Army offering $10K reward for information into service member from Cibolo found dead in Honduras

First Lt. Marciano Angelo Parisano, 25, was found dead in Comayagua, Honduras, on May 3, according to a news release from Joint Task Force-Bravo.

COMAYAGUA, Honduras – The U.S. Army’s Criminal Investigation Division is offering a $10,000 reward for credible information surrounding a 25-year-old service member found dead in Honduras earlier this month.

First Lt. Marciano Angelo Parisano, 25, was found dead in Comayagua, Honduras, on May 3, according to a news release from Joint Task Force-Bravo.

Parisano, who served as a UH-60 Blackhawk pilot at Soto Cano Air Base, was off base on a liberty pass when his body was discovered, the release said.

He was a resident of Cibolo, Texas, and was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 228 Aviation Regiment.

Parisano was last seen on camera footage around 3:20 a.m. on May 3 outside Club Santos in Comayagua, according to a news release issued on Wednesday.

Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Army CID MacDill Resident Unit at (912) 547-4626 or via WhatsApp at (571) 656-7842. Anonymous tops can be made online.

The Army’s investigation into Parisano’s death is ongoing.

