Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
84º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

US Army offering $10K reward for information into service member from Cibolo found dead in Honduras

Lt. Marciano Parisano, 25, of Cibolo, was found dead earlier this month

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

First Lt. Marciano Angelo Parisano, 25, was found dead in Comayagua, Honduras, on May 3, according to a news release from Joint Task Force-Bravo. (U.S. Army’ Criminal Investigation Division)

COMAYAGUA, Honduras – The U.S. Army’s Criminal Investigation Division is offering a $10,000 reward for credible information surrounding a 25-year-old service member found dead in Honduras earlier this month.

First Lt. Marciano Angelo Parisano, 25, was found dead in Comayagua, Honduras, on May 3, according to a news release from Joint Task Force-Bravo.

Recommended Videos

Parisano, who served as a UH-60 Blackhawk pilot at Soto Cano Air Base, was off base on a liberty pass when his body was discovered, the release said.

He was a resident of Cibolo, Texas, and was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 228 Aviation Regiment.

Parisano was last seen on camera footage around 3:20 a.m. on May 3 outside Club Santos in Comayagua, according to a news release issued on Wednesday.

Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Army CID MacDill Resident Unit at (912) 547-4626 or via WhatsApp at (571) 656-7842. Anonymous tops can be made online.

The Army’s investigation into Parisano’s death is ongoing.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

KSAT DEALS