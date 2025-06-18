103-year-old WWII veteran from San Antonio honored with France’s highest honor for bravery

BOERNE, Texas – It’s the highest honor possible in France, and on Wednesday, it was bestowed upon a 103-year-old World War II veteran from San Antonio.

Members of the French Consulate in Houston traveled to Boerne for a special ceremony.

“I am grateful. It’s exciting!” said Pedro Vera.

Vera has a little trouble hearing, but he is sharp as a tack, humble, kind and funny. Those characteristics are a feat after what he’s seen in his life.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1942 at the age of 20.

By 1944, Vera was storming the beaches of Normandy, driving ambulances full of wounded soldiers to the hospital.

“A lot of pain and suffering. A lot of people died. Sometimes, it was not too easy because it was too dark. In those days, you couldn’t turn the light on to drive,” Vera said.

It’s one crystal-clear memory from Normandy that truly showcases Vera’s character and bravery.

“I was driving my ambulance to the hospital, and they were fighting. The Americans were on the left, the Germans were on the right, and I stopped and said, ‘What are we going to do now?’ On our side, some kind of officer said, ‘What are you doing? Get out!’ What am I supposed to do? Turn back? I said, ‘You do your job, and I do mine.’ I kept on going straight, and they didn’t shoot me,” Vera said.

There were at least six soldiers in the ambulance with Vera on that trip.

He went on to the Battle of the Bulge and helped liberate Paris.

After his interview with KSAT, Vera was driven away in an old Army jeep and taken to the Veterans Plaza, where around 80 people were waiting for him.

Major General Robert Parker described the dangers and deadliness of Vera’s job during the war.

“This was the precursor to EMS, but they didn’t have fancy ambulances. They went where nobody went. They took some of the largest numbers of casualties,” Parker said.

Parker offered his award, pinning Vera as a one-star general.

A member of Congressman Henry Cuellar’s office then awarded Vera a congressional recognition. Vera has long time lived in Cuellar’s district.

Finally, the Consul General of France in Houston, Valerie Baraban, presented Vera with the French Legion of Honor, the country’s highest award.

“This is awarded with France’s greatest gratitude,” Baraban said before reciting the traditional phrases in French and pinning the medal on Vera’s jacket.

Vera walked to the podium and spoke about the importance of democracy and the necessity of defending it at all costs. He thanked everyone for their love and thanks.

At 103, Vera had a simple yet profound piece of advice for all the generations below him.

“I just want people to realize that war is ugly and I hope there are no more wars,” he said.

Vera especially hopes that the youngest generations will stay educated and be ready to stand up for what’s right, just like he did so many years ago.

After being honorably discharged, Vera returned to San Antonio and pursued an education in technology.

Vera didn’t stay away from the military long. He took his technology skills to Kelly Air Force Base to work on B-52 planes.

Vera’s proud wife and three children accompanied him to the event on Wednesday as his whole life and legacy were celebrated.

