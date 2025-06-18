CPS Energy warns customers about potential scam calls

SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy is warning KSAT viewers about potential scam calls claiming to be representatives of the utility.

KSAT contacted CPS Energy after a viewer reported receiving a suspicious call from someone claiming to be a CPS Energy spokesperson, who stated that their account was in default.

The fake spokesperson also told the viewer that they needed to pay a bill to prevent their power from being disconnected.

The viewer took steps to contact CPS Energy’s actual phone number. Once in contact with a verified customer service representative, they were able to confirm their account was paid in full.

According to CPS Energy, representatives will never call to demand payments or threaten customers with same-day disconnection.

While CPS Energy may call with a reminder about past due balances, they will never ask for banking or credit card information.

CPS Energy will not send barcodes and payment links by text.

Users can pay bills by phone through authorized payment numbers: 877-257-1172 for residential owners and 855-290-7615 for commercial owners.

If you do receive a call from a suspicious “CPS Energy spokesperson” who asks for payment, you should hang up and report the phone number.

Scam phone numbers can be reported to CPS Energy Customer Service at 210-353-2222 for residential owners and 210-353-3333 for commercial owners.

Click here to learn more about scams and here, to read the information in Spanish.

