Walmart to offer deals on back-to-school, TV, appliances

SAN ANTONIO – Walmart is offering in-store and online deals for customers in July.

From July 8 to July 13, guests can enjoy low prices on top tech picks and must-haves for the back-to-school season during the Walmart Deals event.

A press release from the popular shopping chain said that featured deals include brands like Dyson, Sharpie, Samsung and more.

“As customers look to save on both the items that they want and need this season, this summer’s event will feature a wider selection of products including wellness finds and everyday essentials,” said Megan Crozier, executive vice president, General Merchandise, Walmart U.S. “We also know families are continuing to shop earlier for the new school year, so we’ve brought back deals on first-day essentials to help customers save more when it matters most.”

The release said most deals will be available in stores and online for curbside pickup and delivery.

The chain has also upgraded its app to include an AI-powered search to help customers find what they need faster.

You can preview the upcoming deals on Walmart’s website.

Walmart+ members can get early access starting on July 7 at 7 p.m.

Here are some deals to watch out for, according to the release:

Back-to-school Deals

24-count Crayola Crayons for $0.50 — originally $1.44

24-count Sharpie Permanent Markers for $14.97 — originally $19.55

14-count Paper Mate InkJoy Pens for $14.97 — originally $23.38

8-count Black EXPO Markers for $6.47 — originally $9.28

TV Deals

32-inch Samsung Smart Monitor for $199.99 — originally $299.99

50-inch Vizio QLED Smart TV for $238.00 — originally $298.00

Appliances

Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $299.99 — originally $399.99

HART 40-Volt 21-inch Supercharge 3-in-1 Self-Propelled Mower Kit for $374.00 — originally $548.00

Watch Deals

Timex Women’s Dress Crystal 30mm Watch for $32.25 — originally $79.00

Seiko Automatic Blue Dial Stainless Steel Men’s Watch for $125.00 — was $196.20

Seasonal

These are special buys and are only available for pre-order, according to the release.

75-inch DIY Nutcracker for $159.00

55-inch Gingerbread House for $100.00

Family