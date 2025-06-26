1 charge filed, others remain pending against Rhodes MS student accused of planning mass attack

SAN ANTONIO – Prosecutors have officially filed at least one charge against a Rhodes Middle School student accused of plotting an attack on the campus.

Possession of a prohibited weapon, a third-degree felony, is the only charge the 13-year-old is currently facing, but the prosecutor on the case said more charges could be added.

During a Thursday morning hearing, Judge William Cruz Shaw ordered the teen to remain in custody despite the teen’s grandmother asking that he be released in her custody with a GPS monitor.

Through a translator the grandmother said she had a home, car and food, everything to take care of him and bring him to court.

“I will take that responsibility and do whatever is possible,” she said.

The teen’s next hearing has been scheduled for July 10.

The student showed up to the Rhodes Middle School campus on May 12 “wearing a mask, camouflage jacket and tactical pants but left shortly after,” police said previously.

The student was later found off-campus and charged with terrorism, according to school officials, who sent parents a letter.

The student’s mother, Ashley Pardo, was also arrested and charged after allegedly buying ammunition, magazines and tactical gear for her son.

Pardo is currently out on bond and is also awaiting indictment. Her next hearing will also be in July.

