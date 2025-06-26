Judson ISD board approves to make several financial cuts across district

The Judson Independent School District’s board of trustees approved to make financial cuts across the district including eliminating positions, extracurriculars and incentives.

LIVE OAK, Texas – The Judson Independent School District’s board of trustees approved making financial cuts across the district, including eliminating positions, extracurriculars and incentives.

During a special meeting on Monday, the board spent roughly six hours in closed session before announcing the cuts around 11:30 p.m. The meeting continued into Tuesday.

To offset the district’s budget deficit, the board approved the elimination of vacant positions, including a wellness and leave specialist, a district social worker and academic coaches and trainers. The board also voted to cut two positions in the communications department.

Additionally, Judson ISD athletics were affected by the cuts, including the loss of one athletic secretary position. The district voted to eliminate the golf and powerlifting programs, citing low student participation. The district’s student athletics insurance policy was also eliminated, as were district-provided letterman jackets.

The financial cuts were unanimously approved by the board 7-0.

For at least the past two years, Wagner High School and Veterans Memorial High School made history by competing in regional and state-level powerlifting competitions, according to Judson ISD.

Ongoing budget concerns

In May, Judson ISD’s board of trustees considered closing three campuses within the district, including Judson Middle School, Candlewood Elementary School and Franz Leadership Academy, due to financial hardships and declining enrollment.

Board members voted against closing the campuses on May 21 after hearing from families and students who expressed strong feelings about the potential school closures.

During Monday’s meeting, the district also approved the removal of prekindergarten programming for 3-year-olds and adjustments to workdays for some positions within the district.

The potential savings from the cuts remain unclear. The board will vote on the 2025–2026 budget on Thursday, following a public hearing.

