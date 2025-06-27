San Antonio man sentenced to 30 years for Bexar County aggravated assault

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A San Antonio man convicted of an aggravated assault charge received an enhanced prison sentence due to his previous criminal history, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday.

Apolinar Rivera Jr., 39, was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years in prison for aggravated robbery.

Rivera entered a no-contest plea in connection with a January 2022 incident when he and three others attempted to rob a woman in her vehicle at gunpoint.

During the robbery, Rivera fired several shots into the vehicle, which injured the driver’s thigh and torso.

Rivera was the first of the four individuals sentenced for their involvement. The other three suspects are set for sentencing, the district attorney’s office said.

The 30-year sentence was enhanced due to multiple prior convictions, according to the District Attorney’s Office. The charge Rivera was sentenced on typically ranges from five years to 99 years in prison, the news release stated.

“This sentencing is just another example of our diligent efforts in protecting our citizens from those who choose a path of violence,” Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales said in a statement. “We must ensure repeat offenders are held accountable and will continue to seek justice on behalf of all victims.”

