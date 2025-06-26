What’s next in case of teen accused in mass attack plot at Rhodes Middle School

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A 13-year-old San Antonio ISD student accused of plotting a violent attack at Rhodes Middle School has now been officially charged with a third-degree felony, more than six weeks after his arrest on May 12.

The student appeared in juvenile court on Thursday for his latest detention hearing.

Judge William Cruz Shaw ultimately denied the teen’s release request, siding with recommendations from probation and the prosecution to keep the teen detained.

The teen is now facing a possession of a prohibited weapon charge after allegedly having an improvised explosive device. Prosecutors told the court that additional charges may still be filed as the investigation continues.

As the case proceeds through the juvenile court system, Shaw said both sides will begin negotiating whether to proceed to trial or reach a resolution through other means.

The first step will be the state handing over evidence to the defense for them to review.

Shaw will also continue to evaluate the teen through regular detention hearings.

“We don’t have a bond process over here,” Shaw said. “A child cannot bond out, and they are entitled to their detention hearing every 10 days unless they waive that hearing. But, if they don’t waive the hearing, we have to have it every 10 days, and the court’s going to decide whether or not we’re gonna release that child.”

The teen’s next detention hearing is scheduled for July 10.

The 13-year-old’s mother, Ashley Pardo, was also arrested in connection with her son’s case. She is accused of providing ammunition and tactical gear for the alleged plan.

Pardo remains out on bond and is awaiting indictment. Her next court appearance is also expected in July.

More recent coverage of this story on KSAT: