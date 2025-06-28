SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for driver in connection with fatal hit-and-run

If you have information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP).

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are requesting assistance from the public to identify the driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run north of downtown.

Isai Manuel Alvarado was fatally struck by a vehicle just after 3 a.m. on June 25, 2023, in the 900 block of San Pedro Avenue.

Alvarado was attempting to cross the street when he was hit by a dark blue sedan that was heading southbound.

The release said that Alvarado was pronounced dead two days later.

If you have information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

You can also leave a tip on the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

