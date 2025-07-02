Emergency protest to be held Wednesday at Pearsall ICE detention center

People protest as part of the No Kings Day protest on Presidents Day in Washington, in support of federal workers and against recent actions by President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, by the Capitol in Washington. The protest was organized by the 50501 Movement, which stands for 50 Protests 50 States 1 Movement. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

PEARSALL, Texas – An emergency protest is taking place in Pearsall on Wednesday morning.

According to a press release from the San Antonio chapter of the 50501 movement, the protest will take place at the South Texas Detention Center from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The protest follows a large number of 9-1-1 calls reported on June 27 from the detention center in the 550 block of Veterans Drive.

The release from 50501 SATX said the calls concerned possible abuses happening in the facilities, specifically how the inmates were being kept in “cruel conditions.”

According to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), this facility is used to detain and process immigrants.

The protest aims to shine a light on the injustice and push for an end to any abuse inmates may be facing inside the South Texas Detention Center, 50501 SATX said.

“50501 SATX stands in solidarity with our immigrant community and firmly opposes any abuses of power,” the release said. “Regardless of individual circumstances, every person is entitled to protections by the Constitution and federal law. They deserve to be treated with humanity and dignity.”

The national 50501 movement began in online forums in January of this year. The name means “50 protests, 50 states, 1 movement” to signify the organization’s commitment to spreading unified action on a wide scale, the release said.

50501 SATX has organized other protests in 2025, including the “No Kings” protest and on President’s Day. Both targeted the Trump Administration.

