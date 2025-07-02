KSAT viewer captures portion of high-speed chase along Interstate 35 near Schertz

SCHERTZ, Texas – Multiple law enforcement agencies were seen chasing after a person in a stolen vehicle on Tuesday morning along Interstate 35.

A KSAT viewer captured more than four-and-a-half minutes worth of the chase on the southbound side of I-35.

In the video, officers are seen following a white vehicle. Officers were on the tail of the vehicle as it entered Schertz city limits.

In a statement to KSAT, New Braunfels police said its officers were “briefly” in pursuit of the suspected stolen vehicle that originated from San Marcos.

NBPD said it terminated its pursuit of the vehicle before the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) picked up the chase from there.

KSAT also reached out to San Marcos police and GCSO for additional information on the pursuit, but neither agency responded to the station’s requests.

