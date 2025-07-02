La Pryor man sentenced to 120 years in prison for kidnapping migrants

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 30: A gavel used by Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in his role of chair of the United States Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions as seen at Dirksen Senate Office Building on Tuesday July 30, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was sentenced to 120 years in prison for kidnapping seven migrants living in the United States illegally and holding them captive in a San Antonio hotel.

Joshua Lee Balderas, 33, was found guilty on one count of conspiracy to kidnap and two counts of harboring, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He was sentenced to 80 years for the kidnapping charge and 20 years each for the harboring charge, to be served consecutively.

“This severe penalty reflects the gravity of the crimes committed and serves as a stern warning to those who exploit vulnerable individuals for profit,” Craig Larrabee, ICE Special Agent in Charge, said in a news release.

In March 2022, Balderas and other conspirators transported seven migrants without permission to live in the United States from La Pryor to San Antonio, according to the release.

Once in San Antonio, Balderas held the migrants captive in hotel rooms and ransomed them to their families for thousands of dollars. The release said Balderas and his conspirators frequently used firearms to “ensure compliance.”

According to documents, one person paid Balderas $7,000 in exchange for the release of their family member.

While holding the migrants captive, prosecutors said Balderas sexually assaulted a woman while threatening her with a firearm.

One of Balderas’ co-conspirators, Kaylen Alexander Brondo, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to kidnap and is scheduled for sentencing on Aug. 26.