Man hospitalized, alleged suspect flees after stabbing at far North Side hotel, SAPD says

San Antonio police working the scene of a stabbing outside a hotel in the 21000 block of Encino Commons Boulevard, near Highway 281 and Evans Road on Wednesday, July 2.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized with life-threatening stab wounds after an altercation outside of a far North Side hotel, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded just after midnight Wednesday to the motel in the 21000 block of Encino Commons Boulevard, near Highway 281 and Evans Road.

Recommended Videos

The victim and another man got into an altercation outside the hotel.

The victim ran inside and asked the hotel clerk for help. Meanwhile, the alleged suspect fled from the scene in a vehicle, police said.

Police believe the alleged suspect was staying at the hotel. It is unclear whether the victim was also staying at the hotel. Police believe the victim could be experiencing homelessness.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we learn more.

Read more: