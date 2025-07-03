Celebrate National Park and Recreation Month with these San Antonio events

Active young woman walks on a path during the day.

SAN ANTONIO – July is Park and Recreation Month, and the City of San Antonio is planning activities for all ages.

This year is the 40th anniversary of the nationwide movement, according to the National Recreation and Park Association.

Along with the activities, the city encourages the public to visit outdoor pools and splash pads.

Below is a breakdown of activities planned for July.

Families and kids:

July 5: Five-Mile Hike at Phil Hardberger Park

The park is hosting its monthly five-mile hike around the park’s perimeter trails. Depending on the group size, the hike may take up to two hours. For more information and to register, click here

July 10: Nature Night Hike at Walker Ranch Park

Trained guides will lead groups on paved and natural trails to see the sights and sounds of the park. The public is encouraged to bring a flashlight or headlamp. For more information and to register, click here . As of publication, eight open spots remain.

July 12: San Antonio Parks & Recreation Showcase at Lady Bird Johnson Park

The public is invited to join the San Antonio Parks & Recreation team in celebrating National Park and Recreation Month to learn about year-round programming options.

July 19: Silent Book Club Festival at Rosedale Park pavilions

Join the San Antonio Silent Book Club for its second anniversary. Vendors, a silent reading hour and a sound bath are planned for the event at Rosedale Park’s pavilions.

July 26: Fourth Saturday Nature Walk at Phil Hardberger Park

Take some time to relax and flex your poetry skills on a nature walk at the park. The walk will take the public off the trail, so be sure to wear adequate clothing and bring repellent. Guests are also encouraged to bring a pen and paper to write down their thoughts. For more information, click here

Adults over 18 years old:

Tuesdays and Thursdays: Senior Swim at Kingsborough Park Pool

The hour-long class is encouraged for those 60 and up. The class will continue on the selected days through Aug. 7. For more information, click here . As of publication, 23 open spots remain.

July 3: Fourth of July BBQ at the Gill Community Center

Enjoy classic BBQ staples ahead of the July 4 holiday. The public must sign up to attend. For more information, click here

July 18: Murder Mystery Party at Lions Field Adult & Senior Center

Sign up is required to play a character or attend. Lunch will be provided. For more information, click here . As of publication, 39 open spots remain.

July 22: All American Pie Contest at Commanders House Park

The public is invited to bring a homemade pie to compete in this free contest. Ice cream will also be provided. For more information, click here

