WATCH LIVE: Double murder investigation underway on Southeast Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a double murder on the Southeast Side.

Officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Christian Drive, which is located west of Loop 410 and south of Rigsby Avenue, police said.

At this time, it is unclear what led up to the double murder.

According to a police spokesperson, the department will have more information on its investigation in a 3:25 p.m. news conference on Monday.

KSAT will livestream the SAPD news conference in this article and on KSAT Plus. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

More recent crime coverage on KSAT: