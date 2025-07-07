SWAT teams respond to Northwest Side home after reports of man shooting gun indoors, police say

SAN ANTONIO – SWAT teams were called to a Northwest Side neighborhood on Monday due to reports of a man shooting a gun inside a home, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the shooting before 11 a.m. in the 11100 block of Woodbridge Bluff near Prue Road.

Residents in the Woodridge neighborhood are advised to stay indoors as the scene remains active, police said.

According to SAPD, a 46-year-old man was shooting a firearm inside a home. The man is alone in the home, police said.

The main entrance to the neighborhood has been shut down as SWAT and SAPD’s negotiation team work on a peaceful resolution. Residents can access Woodridge Village in the meantime.

SAPD has received three calls in the last 24 hours related to disturbances coming from the home.

Sunday evening: Officers received a disturbance call regarding the home, police said.

6 a.m. Monday: SAPD said they received a call for a shooting but determined there was no danger at the time. The caller did not wish to be identified and there were no injuries.

11 a.m. Monday: SAPD returned to the residence before 11 a.m. after shots were fired.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

