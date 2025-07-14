Live televised phone bank set to raise funds for Texas Hill Country flood relief

KSAT Community’s phone bank fundraiser will air Tuesday, July 15, with proceeds supporting the Salvation Army’s emergency relief efforts in flood-affected Texas Hill Country

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT Community will host a live televised phone bank to support Hill Country flood victims.

The community outreach initiative, scheduled from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 15. The proceeds collected will benefit the Salvation Army’s disaster relief efforts across flood-impacted areas of the Texas Hill Country.

The Salvation Army focuses on delivering emergency assistance to affected communities, including the distribution of critical supplies and support services.

Viewers can participate in the fundraising effort by calling during the live broadcast.

KSAT will announce the phone numbers at the start of the event.

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union.